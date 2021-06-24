Village discusses dedication of Overlook Road

BENTLEYVILLE — Discussions are underway in regard to the proposed dedication of a private roadway in the village. Mayor Leonard Spremulli said during the June 16 council meeting that the village held a meeting with the Overlook Road residents about dedicating the private road to the municipality. While the village has helped maintain the road in the past, he explained that due to its condition, it has become increasingly difficult for plow trucks to get all the way to the end and back.