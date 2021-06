MPs begin reserving summer time holidays as extra international locations more likely to flip inexperienced | Politics | Information. Because the vaccine rollout hit one other milestone with greater than 44 million receiving their first jab and greater than 32 million their second, extra hotspots may very well be open to those that are totally immunised by mid-July. Yesterday there have been an additional 23 deaths – up from 14 final week – and 18,730 new instances, up from 10,321 instances final week. One Cupboard minister who’s planning on taking an early break in Britain informed the Sunday Specific: “I’m having a few weeks in France on the finish of August. All of it is determined by what occurs and the way issues go. However I’m optimistic.”