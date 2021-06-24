Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Thai democracy protesters rally despite Covid warnings

By Jonathan KLEIN, Lillian SUWANRUMPHA, Dene-Hern Chen, Pathom SANGWONGWANICH
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkJ5Y_0adkXQeb00
A protester holds a replica of a plaque from Thailand's 1932 Siamese Revolution as marchers commemorate the anniversary of the event in Bangkok /AFP

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters rallied in Bangkok Thursday to call for the government's resignation, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom's soaring coronavirus cases.

The marches came on the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution -- the uprising that transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy.

Bangkok was rocked by near-daily protests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government in the second half of 2020, but the pro-democracy movement has lost steam after virus outbreaks and the jailing of student leaders.

Authorities have clamped down on public gatherings as the kingdom grapples with a third wave of infections, with its daily case number hovering around the 3,000 mark.

Despite police warnings, hundreds gathered at Democracy Monument, a major intersection in Bangkok, and marched in the direction of Parliament House to protest against the rule of Prayut, the former military chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.

Early-bird protesters gathered at the intersection before dawn for a candlelight ceremony.

Som, a 16-year-old student, said she wasn't worried about the coronavirus risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K79t2_0adkXQeb00
A pro-democracy protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty rides an electric scooter during the anti-government demonstration in Bangkok /AFP

"We have never had any real democracy," she told AFP. "The country is not going anywhere."

Student leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak -- who is facing royal defamation charges and was released on bail last month -- marched to a drum beat wearing a plastic golden crown and carrying a flag.

Some demonstrators carried signs that read "Abolish 112", a reference to the kingdom's harsh royal defamation laws that carry a 15-year jail term for those convicted of insulting the monarchy.

One protester was dressed like the Statue of Liberty and demonstrators burned a mock constitution -- in the same week the Thai parliament debated changes to the country's charter.

"Even those who were on the government's side are now calling out the government's work and criticising failed government efforts," said protest leader Panupong Jadnok as he walked alongside demonstrators.

- Growing criticism -

Protesters massed outside parliament in the afternoon after a prolonged, circuitous march due to a police presence hindering a more direct route.

Outside the legislature opposition MPs received their demands, and a lawmaker from the ruling Phalang Pracharat party, Sira Jenjaka, made a brief appearance on a makeshift stage with the protest leaders.

Inside the building lawmakers were expected to vote long into the night on 13 draft constitutional amendments.

Scores of riot police with two water cannon trucks were locked in a standoff with a small group of royalist protesters near Government House into the evening and some minor scuffles ensued.

"My partner was unemployed since the start of covid early last year and I myself think that Prayut government cannot manage the country based on their track record. That's why I'm here," Somkid, 58, told AFP.

"The government takes a lot of advantage of the people, especially when it comes to vaccine distribution. Regular people donât seem to get the jab."

Demonstrators played cheerful music as police rolled out barbed wire barriers before protesters dispersed a couple of hours later, vowing a fresh rally Saturday.

The Thai pro-democracy movement sent shockwaves through the country's establishment last year, particularly its most controversial demand -- a call to reform how the monarchy operates.

About 150 people have been charged since the movement started, with key leaders hit with multiple counts under Thailand's tough royal defamation laws.

Many of them were released on bail under conditions that include not protesting.

The kingdom has recorded more than 232,600 Covid cases to date and 1,775 deaths.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Bangkok#Protest Riot#Democracy Monument#Parliament House#Prayut#Mps#Phalang Pracharat Party#Government House#Don
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Protests
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Cambodia evicts floating homes despite villagers' protests

Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh has started evicting its famous "floating villages" on the banks of the Tonle Sap River, despite the objections of longtime residents who say they have nowhere else to go. For generations, the floating wooden houseboats of Phnom Penh have been both livelihood and way of...
ProtestsBBC

Madrid protests: Thousands rally against Catalan pardons

Tens of thousands of people have joined protests in the Spanish capital Madrid against controversial plans to pardon jailed Catalan separatists. Leaders of Spain's right-wing parties joined the demonstration against the pardoning of 12 separatists behind a failed independence attempt in 2017. Protesters accuse the Socialist-led Spanish government of using...
Protestsgruntstuff.com

Thai protest leader hospitalized after 46-day hunger strike

BANGKOK, April 30 – Thai protest leader, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who has been in jail for pre-trial detention over allegations he insulted the king, has been hospitalized following a 46-day hunger strike, the nation’s corrections division mentioned on Friday. Parit started his hunger strike on March 16 and his weight...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai PM sorry for COVID-19 vaccination delays

Thailand's prime minister apologised and took the blame on Tuesday for coronavirus vaccination delays, while thousands of private companies and public organisations raced to secure doses imported by a royal-backed academy. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said holdups were caused by supply and distribution issues, after some hospitals in Bangkok were...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Why are Olympics going on despite public, medical warnings?

TOKYO (AP) — Public sentiment in Japan has been generally opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics partly based on fears the coronavirus will spike as almost 100,000 people enter for both events. The Japanese medical community is largely against it. The government’s main medical adviser has said it’s “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during a pandemic. So far, only 5% of Japanese are fully vaccinated. But the games are still going forward and are set open in five weeks. This is largely because billions of dollars ride on it. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga believes that just holding the games will be seen as a success and give him political advantage.
Advocacygranthshala.com

Brazil passes 500,000 COVID deaths as anti-gov’t protesters rally

Thousands protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response as Brazil’s COVID death toll, the second highest in the world, passes 500,000. Thousands have taken to the streets across Brazil to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the pandemic, blasting the leader for not getting vaccines fast enough and questioning the need to wear a mask.
ProtestsVoice of America

Spain's Leaders to Pardon Catalan Separatists, Despite Protests

MADRID - “There is no king in Catalonia!” cried the protesters as they burned pictures of King Felipe VI. As the monarch visited Barcelona Wednesday, the strength of feeling was apparent among separatists who want to rid the turbulent region of any trace of Spain. Despite the bitter divisions in...
Protestswsau.com

New troubles for Thai leader amid virus surge, fresh protests

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A year after the start of student-led protests against Thailand’s military-backed government, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is facing growing anger amid a mounting wave of coronavirus infections and a dismal economy. This time, some of those calling for Prayuth to step down are his one-time allies. On...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Thai Protesters Return to Streets Demanding Constitutional Changes

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of Thai pro-democracy protesters took to the streets on Thursday, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and constitutional changes that would curb the influence of the country's powerful monarchy. The rally, which defied a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic, comes...
Proteststhebharatexpressnews.com

Thai protesters return as parliament considers charter overhaul

Protesters in Thailand have returned to the streets to demand the resignation of the government as parliament discusses an amendment to the country’s constitution and changes to its electoral system. At least five groups plan to hold protests across Bangkok on Thursday, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut...
ProtestsThe Independent

Thai pro-democracy activists march against government

Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Thailand s capital on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the overthrow of the country's absolute monarchy by renewing their demands that the government step down, the constitution be amended and the monarchy become more accountable. The protesters defied a ban on large gatherings...
ProtestsVoice of America

Thai Pro-democracy Movement Makes Comeback to Push for Monarchy Reform

BANGKOK - On the 89th anniversary of the end of Thailand’s absolute monarchy, anti-government protesters massed in Bangkok to demand the prime minister’s resignation, constitutional changes and reform of the monarchy. As dusk fell Thursday, thousands massed around parliament, chanting, “Prayuth, get out!” in reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha,...
Advocacypeoplesdispatch.org

Unprecedented pro-democracy protests in Swaziland rattle the last absolute monarch in Africa

Nationwide pro-democracy mobilizations have been organized in spite of the ban on mobilizations imposed by King Mswati III’s government on June 24. On June 24, King Mswati III’s government in Swaziland imposed a ban on demonstrations, amidst an unprecedented country-wide wave of pro-democracy and anti-monarchy protests. For the first time, these protests are not limited to urban areas, but have also spread across rural Swaziland.
Public Healthmacaubusiness.com

Thai PM orders one month closure of worker camps in Bangkok

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that temporary closure will be applied to specific clusters to stem domestic spreads of COVID-19. Prayut said construction worker camps in Bangkok and surrounding provinces together with selected sites in four southern provinces will be closed down for a month effective from the upcoming Monday.
Public Healththevibes.com

Covid-19 curbs return to Bangkok amid fresh outbreak

BANGKOK – Thailand will reimpose Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs from tomorrow, as it tries to contain a wave of coronavirus cases. After a year of relative success in keeping infection rates low, Thailand’s latest wave kicked off in April...
Public Healthdweb.news

Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak

Thailand from Monday will reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs as it tries to contain a wave of coronavirus cases. Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain. After a year of relative success in keeping infection rates low, Thailand’s latest wave kicked off...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Myanmar violence escalates with rise of 'self-defence' groups: report

Violence in post-coup Myanmar has escalated as anti-junta "self-defence" forces step up to take on the military, a report said Monday, warning of an "enormous" human cost if the regime uses its full power in subsequent crackdowns. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, with more than 880 killed in a junta crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. In some areas, locals -- often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories -- have formed "defence forces" to fight back. In response, the military has used helicopters and artillery, including against groups in northwestern Chin state and along the eastern border with Thailand.
Public Healthbusinesshala.com

Thailand Bans Dine-In Services in Bangkok to Contain Covid Wave

(Businesshala) — Thailand ordered restaurants in its capital Bangkok and surrounding provinces to suspend dine-in services for a month as authorities tighten restrictions to combat the country’s deadliest wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. The ban on eating from Monday comes in addition to an announcement to seal the residential camps...