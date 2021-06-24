Madison's Lavdis excited for future after strong season

Madison softball coach Arthur Rose said the only thing Alyssa Lavdis lost from not having a season her junior year was another opportunity to showcase her pitching talent.

This season, however, she more than made up for the campaign lost due to COVID-19.

Lavdis was back to her dominant self once again this past spring.

She led a young Blue Streaks team to a 16-9 record and a trip to the Division I district tournament, where they dropped a 1-0 decision to second-seeded Walsh Jesuit in a district semifinal contest.

As a pitcher, Lavdis went 15-7, including eight shutouts, with a couple of no-hitters, and perfect game.

She recorded 266 strikeouts, which is believed to

be the most ever by a Madison pitcher, and posted a season-ending ERA of

just 1.19.

With everything Lavdis added to her high school resume this spring, what she appreciated the most this year was seeing her team come together the way they did.

“At first we didn’t know if we had a chance to win the conference or anything like that,” Lavdis said. “Towards the end, we got much better, we became closer. I feel like a lot of the girls started bonding more.”

The closer they became, the more they won.

Madison won five consecutive games, including a 2-0 sectional final win over Massillon Jackson.

Even with the loss to Walsh, Lavdis said it was one of the best games the team played all year.

“I was really satisfied with how we played and how we ended,” she said. “We definitely did have a young team, they were talented though. They had the drive. I didn’t feel too much pressure because I knew they were behind me.”

The team had the drive,

but they also had dominance in the middle of the diamond.

In their two postseason contests, Lavdis gave up just one run in 15 innings of work.

Catcher Hailee Blackford, one of four seniors on the team, said Lavdis had a full arsenal of pitchers and knew how and when to use them.

“There are so many different pitches that you can call, if one isn’t working, there’s another one that will be,” Blackford said. “She also did a good job of switching up. She never threw the same pitches to the same girls twice.”

Lavdis added, “I didn’t really add any new pitches this season. I just worked on developing the ones I already throw.”

Headed to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where she’ll continue her playing career, Lavdis credited Blackford for a lot of her success.

The two are not only good teammates, but also great friends off the field.

The job of calling pitches was usually handled by Rose, though Lavdis was thrilled when Blackford was given the chance to call one game.

“That was pretty cool,” Lavdis said. “We worked together, she knew what I threw. I could also shake her off too, and it was never a problem. She is one of the best catchers in Ohio, she could play in college if she wanted to. Having a strong relationship with your catcher is very important.”

It was a relationship pitcher and catcher shared with others on the team that Rose also appreciated.

“She’s a tremendous leader,” he said. “We had a very young team, but we had a senior pitcher and a senior catcher. They never got down when we made errors. They just stuck with their jobs and were very good at teaching and helping young players learn about the game.”

The youth of the team was something Rose admitted put a little more pressure

on Lavdis, but she showed a lot of maturity in handling that pressure.

“We probably played one of the toughest schedules I think of any team around,” Rose said. “We played numerous top teams and went up against a lot of great pitchers.

“We played more 1-0 and 2-1 games than I’d ever seen. I think it made us very good. At the end of the year, I don’t think anyone wanted to play us.”

Up next for Lavdis is Division I college softball, where she’ll be part of the UT Chattanooga program which has had a strong tradition for years.

“I’m really excited,” she said about the next chapter in her athletic career. “I’m a little nervous about being away from home, but I think I’ll get used to it and I think I’ll really like it.”