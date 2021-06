While Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines looks towards a resumption of cruising in July, the UK-based operator has chosen to take on an extra challenge. It has purchased two new vessels, Bolette and Borealis, from Holland America Line as part of a plan to bounce back strongly when passengers can set sail again. Preparations are now underway for the two ships’ debuts to ensure that they meet with guests’ expectations of the Fred. Olsen brand.