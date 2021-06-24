Cancel
SeaDream adds Norway sailings to summer restart

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour summer voyages in Norway have been added by SeaDream Yacht Club as the luxury line prepares a return to service from Athens this weekend. The line’s first Norwegian voyage will set sail from Oslo on July 7 as well as a repositioning sailing from the Norwegian capital to Rome’s port of Civitavecchia.

