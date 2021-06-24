SeaDream adds Norway sailings to summer restart

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corp. , said Wednesday it will two ships to its fleet by 2023, by taking the delivery of an Excel-class ship previously intended for its sister line AIDA Cruises that is expected to arrive in late 2023, as well as the Costa Magica from another European sister line that will arrive in mid-2022. The two are in addition to the Mardi Gras, the company's first LNG-powered ship due to sail from Port Canaveral on July 31 and the sister ship Carnival Celebration that will sail from Miami in late 2022. That will bring the Carnival fleet to 27 ships by the end of 2023. "While our immediate focus is on our restart of guest operations this summer, this is another cause for excitement at Carnival, and we will be announcing more detailed plans about homeports, itineraries and ship names very soon," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. Separately, Carnival said its brands have resumed cruises in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. Shares have gained about 30% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 13%.