The oldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is extremely close to her four-legged friend, so much so that she even refers to him as her “son.”. All dog owners love to show off their beloved pets on social media. And Gracie McGraw is certainly no exception to that list. The 24-year-old is known for showcasing her unique style online but she doesn’t ever leave out her pooch. She makes sure that her dog, Baz, gets plenty of likes and comments just like she does.