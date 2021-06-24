Patricia Krempel, Mother of 2, Worked at General Motors, Enjoyed Time at the Lake
Patricia Jane (Garmes) Krempel, age 71, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, at Arbor Hospice in Saline, Michigan. Patti was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 14, 1950. On October 4, 1980, she married Bruce Krempel. She is survived in addition to her husband by her two children, Randall and Jessica and her two grandchildren, Kellen and Kade, her niece Lauren and her sisters-in-law, Karen Szafarek and Kathy James. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Brougham.thesalinepost.com