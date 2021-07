As ministers warn that summer holidays abroad remain uncertain, the travel industry has threatened the government with legal action.Andrew Flintham, UK managing director for Britain’s biggest holiday company, Tui, told an industry-wide conference: “We’ve reached the end of our tether.“We’ve always said that working with government has been the way forward but we’re now at a point of taking legal action because the government’s actions do not reflect that work we’ve put in with them.”Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the biggest players in the UK travel industry have largely pulled their punches. But with a second summer peak...