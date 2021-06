The weather may be balmy in Brew City right now, but the hottest topic in Milwaukee right now is the Milwaukee Bucks, their return to the playoffs and their quest for an NBA Finals victory. To help fans both crazed and casual keep up with Milwaukee's run for a championship ring, here's a guide to the basics of the Bucks' current playoff push – from who they're currently playing to where the series stands and what could happen next. I'd call it an idiot's guide to the NBA playoffs – but if you're rooting for Giannis and the Bucks, you're far from an idiot.