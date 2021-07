Israel is expected to open up to British tourists who are fully vaccinated from 1 July.The country is also one of a small number of destinations to make it onto the UK government’s “green list”, meaning travellers returning from there need not quarantine when they arrive back in Britain.It reopened to vaccinated travellers who were visiting as part of an organised tour group last month, with the first group, arriving from Missouri in the US, welcomed back on 27 May.The first British tour group, consisting of 30 people, touched down in Israel on 20 June. They will spend 10...