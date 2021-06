JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A GoFundMe page has been created for a Bismarck man who was killed in a motocross race in Jamestown on June 13th. Cody Martin was a popular motocross racer who died from injuries he sustained in the crash. The page identifies the victim as Martin and says his girlfriend, family, and friends need help with his memorial expenses. The organizer explains, “No matter if it was detailing or helping with bikes, Cody would be there to lend a helping hand, a joke, or a smile.”