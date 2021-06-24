WIAA Board of Control approves changes to wrestling, gymnastics state tournament

THE MEET: The 98th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys State Individual Tennis Championships will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 17-19 at various locations. The Division 1 tournament will be held at the Menards Tennis Center and at Eau Claire Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Wis., and the Division 2 championships will be conducted at the Sports Core in Kohler, Wis. Action will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and resume at 9 a.m. Friday. Competition on Saturday begins at 8:30 a.m. Ticket prices are $9 per session. Four tickets per competitor will be allowed admission.