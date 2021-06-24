WIAA Board of Control approves changes to wrestling, gymnastics state tournament
The random draw for the state individual wrestling tournament is dead. The WIAA Board of Control Wednesday unanimously voted to seed the tournament beginning next season. Trackwrestling.com will determine the placement of each wrestler in the bracket using a formula created by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association. The formula presumably includes staples such as head-to-head meetings and winning percentage among other criteria.www.postcrescent.com