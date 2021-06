I have watched intrigued by Chicago native Troy Pryor as he was expanding his company over the last few years and thought he would make a great cover story for our Black Writers Week. He is motivated and works tirelessly to create opportunities in the entertainment industry for himself and others, especially African-Americans and other people of color. Creative Cypher, the multi-service entertainment company founded by Pryor is an essential platform for elevating underrepresented voices. According to its official site, The Cypher is a global family of creatives that began in The Windy City and has expanded across the map, empowering creatives with access to resources.