Gift baskets raise money for Relay for Life

JEFFERSON — People committed to Relay for Life of Ashtabula County are seeking creative ways to support the effort. The annual walk can not take place in its normal form due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Morgan, of Jefferson, has donated four large gift boxes to be raffled off to the public to support the efforts of the American Cancer Society. Morgan has dealt with cancer through friends and family and is supportive of the cause.

Tina Fuller, owner of The Refindary Vintage Market, has the baskets in her store window and is selling tickets for the raffle. She said the disease hit close to home in 2018 when her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Fuller said the diagnosis came out of the blue, but doctors at University Hospitals did a fantastic job of treating her and keeping the family calm through the experience and post-operative treatment.

Morgan said one of her friends tried to graduate early from high school to care for her mother, but the woman died before her daughter graduated.

“I kind of grew up seeing [cancer],” she said.

Eight baskets are available for raffle with ticket prices at two for five dollars, eight for 10 dollars or 18 for $20. Tickets can also be purchased through the Relay for Life of Ashtabula County website.

Each basket has a theme and can be viewed on the website as well.

Morgan said she enjoys making gift baskets, but only does it for Relay for Life or individual fundraisers for the people battling cancer.

She said her mother battled breast cancer twice and the family felt a lot of support from the ACS. She said the organization provided a lot of medical and emotional support.

“We really got to know what the ACS is about,” Morgan said. She said the gift baskets can take eight to 10 hours to put together.

The Relay for Life survivors event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at A-Tech with a drive-through celebration followed by a luminary event scheduled for 8:30 to 10 p.m.

The ACS keeps the funds in northeastern Ohio and for research to fight the deadly disease. A variety of local services are available for those dealing with cancer, Morgan said.