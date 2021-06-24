Second Line Organizations “Return” to the Streets

On June 20, 2021, two processions hosted by different second line organizations marked the City’s emergence from the COVID-19 quarantine. The Perfect Gentlemen Social & Pleasure Club hosted the first second line parade permitted by the city since its moratorium in March 2020. It was a humble but joyous affair. The Perfect Gentlemen, in white T-shirts, pants and baseball caps, carried canes wrapped in white tape. The TBC (To Be Continued Brass Band) led a crowd that grew in size over the course of a short, one-hour route. Many regular second liners went toe-to-toe with club members and musicians in energetic exchanges of music and dance. Encouraging circles surrounded young people who tried out new footwork skills. The intergenerational space of the second line resumed as if it had never stopped.