Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What should I know about the delta variant?

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet. Viruses constantly mutate and most changes aren’t concerning. But...

www.detroitnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Viruses#England#Greek#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthfreenews.live

The symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus are listed

The Public Health Agency of England has listed the symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus. The new strain was named lambda and was initially detected in Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador at the end of 2020. Scientists believe that it differs from other strains by mutations in the spike protein, which affects the degree of contagion. However, at the moment there is no data that the virus can provoke a more severe course of COVID-19.
Women's Healththebl.tv

CDC: 6,113 DEAD following COVID-19 injections including 576 abortions

The CDC now reports that 6,113 people have died due to COVID-19 injections, including 576 abortions with their newest release of data today in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government-funded database that tracks vaccine-related injuries and fatalities, reported the Health Impact News. According to the CDC’s...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Mum of three died of blood clots after having Covid vaccine

A mum of three has died aged 47 after suffering a reaction following her covid vaccine. Lucy Taberer developed blood clots on her brain after have an AstraZeneca jab, her family has said. Lucy's fiance Mark Tomlin told LeicestershireLive Lucy, a playgroup leader, initially experienced mild side effects after she...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Air Force Has an F-22 Raptor Problem Russia and China Love

Simply put: No more can be built. The F-22 Raptor remains the world’s premier air superiority fighter, with the fifth-generation aircraft’s combination of stealth and speed leaving it unmatched in aerial combat. But while the aircraft offers impressive capability, the United States Air Force’s capacity for fielding F-22s remains limited. The F-22 program was canceled in 2009 and capped at 187 aircraft, with fewer than that number having entered into and remaining available for operational service today. It is looking increasingly unlikely that this situation will change at any point in the future.
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Scienceamericanpeoplenews.com

‘I’m not naive’: Last and only foreign scientist in Wuhan lab speaks out

Danielle Anderson was working in what has become the world’s most notorious laboratory just weeks before the first known cases of Covid-19 emerged in central China. Yet, the Australian virologist still wonders what she missed. An expert in bat-borne viruses, Anderson is the only foreign scientist to have undertaken research...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...