Relationship Advice

The Wedding of Latoya Christie Love- Berry and Kurte Michael Pellerinn

By LA Data News
ladatanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneur and local music promoter Kurte Pellerin tied the knot with the former Ms. Latoya Berry at a beautiful outdoor ceremony at the Pellerin’s own venue The Regency this pas Sat. Services were officiated by Rev Charles Garrison and included performances by Casme, Rick David, Channing and Lisa Amos.

ladatanews.com
