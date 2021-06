Three takeaways from LAFC’s 2-0 win over FC Dallas. Los Angeles FC got back to winning ways on Wednesday night as they defeated visiting FC Dallas. After a loss and a draw in their previous two matches, the hosts were able to capitalize on their opportunities to register their third victory of the 2021 Major League Soccer season. Goals from Carlos Vela and Latif Blessing propelled LAFC to the 2-0 win and Tomas Romero picked up the clean sheet. Here are three takeaways from the match.