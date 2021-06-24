Cancel
Lee County, AL

Man convicted of keeping 13-year-old girl drugged so he and others could have sex with her

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UD46p_0adkVhde00

A man accused of keeping a 13-year-old girl in a house and plying her with drugs so he and other men could have sex with her was convicted of human trafficking.

Brian Askew, 40, of Auburn could receive a sentence of life without parole at a sentencing hearing set for July, a prosecutor said, and five other people await trial.

A Lee County jury convicted Askew on Wednesday after prosecutors presented evidence showing he kept the youth in a “trap house,” where he and other men had sexual relations with her as Askew gave her drugs, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The girl had run away from the Lee County Youth Development Center.

With guns, ammunition, cameras and men in the house, the girl was kept in a “climate of fear,” a prosecutor said.

Askew was arrested in 2018, several months after the girl’s ordeal.

