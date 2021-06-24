RENÉ CORADO | Collections Manager, Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology

PICTURED: René Corado with egg specimens at the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology. Photo by Luis Chavez. The Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology is one of the world’s most prestigious institutions for avian biology — and possibly Ventura County’s best-kept secret. Tucked away in Camarillo’s industrial zone is this hotbed of data and research, home to over a million eggs (one of the largest collections in the world), thousands of nests, hundreds of live mounts and more. Ornithologists come from all over the globe to explore its archives, library and vast collection.