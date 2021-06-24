Exclusive: Video appears to show pickup involved in head on crash in Brewster crossing into oncoming traffic before crash

HARWICH – Cape Wide News has received a reader video appearing to show the Chevy Colorado pickup truck involved in the head on crash with a box truck in Brewster, crossing into oncoming traffic at least twice in Harwich about a half hour before the crash. We have muted the video shot by a passenger in another vehicle to protect the readers who called 911 to report what is happening. The readers are contacting Mass State Police to ensure police will have access to the video as part of the investigation into the crash.