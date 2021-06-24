Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K

PokerNews Podcast: Hellmuth Sweeps Negreanu, Deeb/Miles Drama, & Guest Alec Torelli. On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt and Chad Holloway break down the latest stories from the poker world including Phil Hellmuth sweeping Daniel Negreanu in High Stakes Duel Round 2, Phil Ivey winning the $25K WPT Heads-Up Championship, and Brian Altman claiming his third WPT title. Other stories covered include what the Wire Act ruling not getting appealed means for the future of online poker, a chess grandmaster winning the first event of the GGPoker Super Million$ Season 2, and how the American Ninja Warrior prop bet between Tony Miles and Shaun Deeb turned ugly and personal. Finally, they welcome guest Alec Torelli, who talks about being stuck in Italy during the pandemic, his booming ConciousPoker.com training site, and the big hand he played against Chad in an episode of Poker Night in America in which he snap-folded a flopped set. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps *Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 01:31 | Teasing guest Alec Torelli of consciouspoker.com 02:44 | Phil Hellmuth sweeps Daniel Negreanu in High Stakes Duel 08:27 | Who should be Hellmuth’s next opponent? 11:25 | Phil Ivey wins $25K WPT Heads-Up Championship 15:22 | Sponsor: Elite Chip Care 16:00 | No Wire Act appeal; road wide open to interstate poker 20:03 | Sponsor: partypoker’s Cashback Boost & Magic Cards Promotions 21:00 | Brian Altman wins WPT Tampa $3,500 Main Event 25:20 | Guest Alec Torelli joins the show 27:41 | Training business consciouspoker.com booming 32:33 | Chad & Alec discuss big hand from Poker Night in America 39:33 | People lament about the hands that went wrong 41:28 | Torelli’s future poker plans 43:58 | How to follow consciouspoker.com and Alex Torelli 45:30 | Chess grandmaster wins first GGPoker Super Million$ of Season 2 47:14 | Sponsor: GGPoker 48:11 | American Ninja Warrior prop bet between Tony Miles & Shaun Deeb turns ugly 59:50 | Bryn Kenney upcoming guest on the PN Podcast 1:01:05 | Will Wynn Millions hit guarantee? 1:02:46 | Resorts World Grand Opening.