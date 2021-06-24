Cancel
Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K

By Jim Barnes
reviewjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Hellmuth won the battles with Daniel Negreanu, and now he has won the war. Hellmuth completed a three-match sweep of their “High Stakes Duel” on the subscription video service PokerGO on Wednesday, winning a $200,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em showdown. Hellmuth won two previous matches, but Negreanu had the right to rematches at double the stakes.

