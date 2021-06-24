Mariah Carey, Halsey, More Support Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing
Britney Spears has weathered 13 years under a conservatorship overseen by her father James “Jamie” Spears, which she asked to be released from on Wednesday during a conservatorship hearing. She addressed the court in Los Angeles for the first time since her court-appointed attorney filed to remove her father as conservator of her estate last August. Following her testimony, a bevy of celebrities have voiced their support for the singer.www.greenwichtime.com