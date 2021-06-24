DEC snowmobile plan was illegal

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Here’s a compilation of recent reports:. • Wilderness Search: (St. Lawrence County) — On June 16 at 8:22 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from New York State Police requesting Forest Ranger assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old woman from Star Lake. A friend saw the woman enter the woods riding her four-wheeler to check the trails on her property off the Oswegatchie trail road. When the subject didn’t return, the friend called for help. Forest Rangers and search crews located the woman’s four-wheeler and quickly found the missing subject. At approximately 12:45 a.m., the woman was evacuated by ATV and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.