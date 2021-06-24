Cancel
DEC snowmobile plan was illegal

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 5 days ago

Marc Gerstman, former New York State Department of Environmental Conservation executive deputy commissioner from 2011-16, is today a respected environmental attorney. He is entitled to his opinion (“Court got it wrong,” June 21 Enterprise) that, somehow coerced by “misguided zealots,” the NYS Court of Appeals ruled incorrectly about the constitutionality of snowmobile community connector trails through the Forest Preserve as constructed by DEC. My organization, Adirondack Wild, was not the plaintiff, but we, along with the Adirondack Council, sided with Protect as a friend of the court.

