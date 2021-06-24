Michael J. Boyd
OWENSBORO — Michael J. Boyd, 30, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael James Boyd was born July 27, 1990 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to Larry and Linda Harris Boyd and was engaged to Kayla Marie Holder. Michael worked at U.S. Bank in Owensboro. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his sons. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Larry Boyd; and by his two sisters, Julie Moore and Karen Boyd.www.messenger-inquirer.com