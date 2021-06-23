Cancel
NACON RIG 500 Pro HX vs. NACON RIG 700 Pro HX

cgmagonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were recently presented with a conundrum here at CGMagazine. Leading game developer and peripheral manufacturer NACON provided us with two of their newest “Designed for Xbox” competition-grade, 3D Surround headsets for analysis, the wired RIG 500 Pro HX and the wireless RIG 700 Pro HX for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Gamers who have been following the RIG line of products will recall that RIG was recently acquired by NACON in 2020 from Plantronics (which is now largely known as Poly), and that RIG’s street cred in the professional eSports scene stretches as far back as 2012, so when this new pair of headsets we knew that NACON and RIG weren’t messing around.

www.cgmagonline.com
