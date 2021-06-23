NACON RIG 500 Pro HX vs. NACON RIG 700 Pro HX

NACON has been in the news recently thanks to not only the release of new RIG headphones and controllers, but also for the announcement that Test Drive Unlimited is coming back. On July 6 at 7 PM CEST, the company will showcase a slew of new titles and accessories – including games like Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Blood Bowl 3, Steelrising, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. In addition to seeing more information on previously-known games, we’ll also get a chance to see new titles as well – making this is a more noteworthy event than it may appear on-paper. We haven’t seen much on Solar Crown and that’s probably going to be the main title coming out of this that we know about going in, but we’ll see how things shake out soon enough.