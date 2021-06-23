Cancel
ecobee Smart Thermostat Knows When a Window or Door is Open

cgmagonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer officially on, ecobee has announced it is the first smart thermostat to offer this brand new energy-saving feature. The newly added feature now allows your ecobee SmartThermostat to pause heating or cooling when a door or window is open for more than five minutes. The smart thermostat isn’t all-knowing as it’s only able to detect the openness when the SmartSensor for doors and windows is attached to an opening.

www.cgmagonline.com
