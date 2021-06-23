ecobee Smart Thermostat Knows When a Window or Door is Open
With summer officially on, ecobee has announced it is the first smart thermostat to offer this brand new energy-saving feature. The newly added feature now allows your ecobee SmartThermostat to pause heating or cooling when a door or window is open for more than five minutes. The smart thermostat isn’t all-knowing as it’s only able to detect the openness when the SmartSensor for doors and windows is attached to an opening.www.cgmagonline.com