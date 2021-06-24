Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Health Beat: Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines

By TBR Staff
Posted by 
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccinating a high percentage of individuals against COVID-19 is a key component of the global strategy to diminish the effects of the virus that first appeared in late 2019. Since the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines began in the United States on December 14, 2020, more than 294 million doses have been administered, and more than 135 million people, or 41 percent of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in May 2021.

tbrnewsmedia.com
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
2
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Global Health#Myths#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Cdc#The Cleveland Clinic#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
Public Healthnewswars.com

No Need to Vaccinate People Who’ve Previously Had Covid, Study Finds

There’s no need for people who’ve had the Covid-19 virus to get vaccinated, a new study from the Cleveland Clinic finds. In the study published at MedRxiv, Cleveland Clinic researchers evaluated whether those who have not yet been infected by the virus should be prioritized to receive the vaccine. Sampling...
Public Healththefreshtoast.com

This Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Can Be Detected When Lying Down

COVID-19 side effects are typically mild, but there are some exceptions. This particular reaction is obvious when you lie down. While reactions like headache and fatigue are expected when getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some rare ones that have also been reported. From allergic reactions to blood clots, these reactions are concerning, even if they’re highly unlikely. One of these includes myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions that result in heart inflammation.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus. The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings. The confirmed case under...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have COVID, Study Says

We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How long will your COVID-19 vaccination last?

If you are fully vaccinated, you may be excited about gathering with family and friends this summer. You might even be planning a winter vacation. But there are still nagging questions about how long protection from the coronavirus vaccines will last. For instance, will it wear off gradually or suddenly? Will you need a booster shot?
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns You Might Have "Long COVID" If You Feel This

The coronavirus pandemic is crawling to an end, experts hope, with a new variant threatening to undo progress. But for a large part of Americans, COVID may never end. "While not everyone with COVID-19 may require hospitalization at the time of their infection, one of the unfortunate outcomes from COVID-19 is something known as 'post-COVID conditions' or 'long COVID,'" said CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky yesterday at the White House COVID Press Briefing. "Post-COVID conditions are an umbrella term for the wide range of physical and mental health problems that occur four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19. Current research suggests that up to 20 percent of people are reporting post-COVID condition symptoms, but additional research is needed and is ongoing with funding from NIH and CDC." Read on to see if you have the 10 symptoms she mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This New Virus is Spreading Fast in These States

Since March 2020, COVID-19 has been the dominant virus spreading across the country. However, this summer there is a new respiratory virus spreading across the country, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an advisory warning. "Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms," says the CDC. "Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious…." Read on to find out if you can get this, and what the symptoms are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Breaking: New Data About Pfizer And Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Is Out

News about the coronavirus vaccines keeps pouring in. Experts in the US have been able to conduct a study that shows the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There have been a lot of controversies regarding the covid vaccines. They’ve been making headlines all over the world in...
Public HealthMedscape News

FDA to Add Myocarditis Warning to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a warning to the fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as medical experts continue to investigate cases of heart inflammation, which are rare but are more likely to occur in young men and teen boys.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made a Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

If you've gotten vaccinated in the U.S., you received one of three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—because those are the only three COVID vaccines that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. However, none of these vaccines have been fully approved by the FDA, with Pfizer the first to submit its application for full approval nearly a month ago. Now, another vaccine company is taking that key step: Moderna just announced that it has started its application to gain full approval from the FDA.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

The tablets contain levels of "impurities above acceptable daily limits," according to the FDA. Whether you're taking an over-the-counter ibuprofen for aches and pains or a tablet prescribed by your doctor for a long-term condition, you bank on the medication you consume to make you feel better. Unfortunately, in some rare instances, the pills you're taking can have the opposite effect, which is the case with one medication that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of. Read on to find out if you could be affected by the latest prescription recall.
PharmaceuticalsWorld Economic Forum

These are the ingredients in a COVID-19 vaccine

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Vaccines are generally made up of seven different ingredients. Their composition and creation is complex and detailed. The world will need billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Around the world, there is...