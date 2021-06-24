Study analyzes housing prices, supply and demand

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released a study calling for a dire, “once-in-a-generation” response to a housing shortage. The study, Housing Is Critical Infrastructure: Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing, written by members of Rosen Consulting Group, was remarkable, as it brought together some of the housing industry’s most recognized observers, who lent their particular expertise to bear on a seemingly intractable problem: There are now anywhere from 5 to 6.8 million housing units (including single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and rental units) missing from housing inventory.