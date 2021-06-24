Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Study analyzes housing prices, supply and demand

By Ilyce Glink, Samuel J. Tamkin, Tribune Content Agency
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released a study calling for a dire, “once-in-a-generation” response to a housing shortage. The study, Housing Is Critical Infrastructure: Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing, written by members of Rosen Consulting Group, was remarkable, as it brought together some of the housing industry’s most recognized observers, who lent their particular expertise to bear on a seemingly intractable problem: There are now anywhere from 5 to 6.8 million housing units (including single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and rental units) missing from housing inventory.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Public Housing#Rosen Consulting Group#Moneywatch#Cwe#Americans#Nar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatecochranetimespost.ca

Taxing homeowners to curb demand will not restore order to Canada's housing prices

Murtaza Haider and Stephen Moranis, Special to Financial Post. A government-appointed expert panel in B.C. released a report earlier this month imploring all orders of government to collaborate and remove regulatory impediments that have kept housing construction at levels much lower than needed to house the growing population. The six-member...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Price Appreciation Lowers Affordability: Buy While You Can!

Rapid price appreciation for homes is driving declines in affordability, despite increased levels of income and low mortgage rates. April 2021 RHPI shows a 0.7% increase in the price of homes since last month and a 7% increase from the year prior. Median household income increased 5.3% from last year...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Market Shows Signs Of Cooling According To Redfin Report

The housing market shows signs of cooling down as mortgage rates continue to tick above 3% for the first time in 10 weeks. Ending on June 18, 2021, mortgage purchase applications increased by 1% week-over-week. As of June 20, 2021, home tours were 30% above their level at the beginning...
Real Estatenahbnow.com

New Home Prices Squeeze Buyers Out of the Low End

New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, combined with recent NAHB survey data, show that home buyers in the bottom one-fourth of the market have been squeezed entirely out of the market for new construction due to a mismatch between actual prices of new homes and prices that buyers expect to pay.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Homebuying Demand Slips Below 2020 Levels

As a result of sales on the decline, the active supply of homes for sale has crept up 5% from the 2021 low in mid-March. However, with home prices still at record highs, homes continue to spend less time on the market, as fierce bidding wars continue to drive prices above their listing price.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Case-Shiller: Home Prices Continued to March Upward in March

U.S. home prices increased 1.5% on an adjusted basis in March compared with February and were up 13.2% compared with March 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Part of the reason for the dramatic year-over-year increase is because the economic impact of the pandemic on the...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Demand for affordable housing in Syracuse is 'unprecedented'

After a brutal homicide in Skyline Apartments, ongoing health and safety concerns in the building were highly publicized, and the conversation about affordable housing took center stage. Tenants in the Skyline Apartments are some of many across the city living on fixed incomes with few housing choices. One resident said...
Marketscommercialsearch.com

NAREIT’s Schnure Views CRE Market With Optimism

NAREIT's Senior Vice President of Research and Economic Analysis offers insights into pricing, demand and potential for economic growth. Following NAREIT’s 2021 REITWeek event, Calvin Schnure, Senior Vice President of Research and Economic Analysis, spoke with Matrix Senior Research Analyst Ben Bruckner about the outlook for inflation and the current macroeconomic environment, as they relate to real estate and REITs.
Real Estatemoney.com

Is It a Good Time to Refinance Your Mortgage?

Mortgage rates are near record lows. But Treasury yields are even lower. That means homeowners looking to refinance face a tricky decision. Should they move now — or wait for still cheaper mortgages later on?. In the financial world, it’s almost an article of faith that 30-year mortgage rates are...
Real EstateWKBW-TV

It's still a great time to sell your house

If you're looking to sell your house, now is a great time to do it. "It's a golden opportunity to cash out, the inventory here has been low. So, it's been a seller's market for some time," said Edwin Maldonado. Maldonado is a real estate agent based in Kingston, New...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Housing cost headaches shift to the rental market

The past year has been a headache for would-be home buyers who dealt with quickly-rising prices and a shrinking number of options. That buyer squeeze now seems to be easing; and the housing headache is shifting to the rental market. Rising vacancy rates during the pandemic led to stagnant or...
Las Vegas, NVpvtimes.com

Heated housing market shows signs of cooling down

After months of heated activity, homebuyers across the country are pulling back amid rising prices, new reports show — and it’s no different in Las Vegas. Nationwide, the pace of homebuilders’ sales last month fell 5.9 percent from April to the slowest rate in a year, according to a report Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Real EstateNeshoba Democrat

How Buyers and Sellers Feel About Today's Housing Market

(Family Features) In the hottest real estate market in a generation, homes are flying off the market at record pace, there’s fierce competition among buyers and there’s limited housing supply to meet growing demand. Many first-time buyers are wondering how they’ll be able to achieve their dreams of homeownership while...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Navigating the challenging housing market

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a challenging time right now for anyone looking to buy a home, especially in Southwest Louisiana. With all the home construction in the Lake Area, it’s hard to believe there’s a housing shortage pushing the price of homes through the roof. High demand and...
Marketskeepingcurrentmatters.com

What To Expect as Appraisal Gaps Grow

In today’s real estate market, low inventory and high demand are driving up home prices. As many as 54% of homes are getting offers over the listing price, based on the latest Realtors Confidence Index from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Shawn Telford, Chief Appraiser at CoreLogic, elaborates:. “The...