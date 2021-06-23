Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Antivirus Software Creator John McAfee Found Dead in Prison

cgmagonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator of the McAfee antivirus software, John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona. The 75-year-old’s passing was first reported by the El Mundo newspaper and later on Reuters. Mcafee’s death was confirmed by the jail’s medical team and a government official who told The Associated Press today. The Catalan Department of Justice has stated that McAfee’s Cause of Death was likely Suicide, according to reports.

www.cgmagonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Antivirus Software#Prison#Tax Evasion#El Mundo#Reuters#The Associated Press#Spanish#Belize Police#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

School shooter who killed his parents, classmates and injured 25 in 1998 breaks his silence

Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before murdering two of his classmates and injuring another 25 in a 1998 school shooting in Oregon, has said that he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt” in his first interview. Kinkel, now 38 years old, spoke with HuffPost for 20 hours over the course of 10 months while serving a 111-year sentence at the Oregon State Correctional Institution. He committed the crimes at the age of 15 while suffering from an undiagnosed case of paranoid schizophrenia. He told HuffPost that he didn’t only feel guilty for the crimes he committed but also the...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Latest ransomware attack appears to hit hundreds of American businesses

Hundreds of American businesses have been hit by a ransomware attack ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the cybersecurity company Huntress Labs. Huntress Labs said on Friday that 200 American businesses were hit after an incident at the Miami-based IT firm Kaseya, potentially marking the latest in a line of hacks destabilizing US companies.
Los Angeles, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Arturo Ceja III faces the federal charges, according to the U.S....
LawWSYX ABC6

5 lawsuits filed in Florida condo collapse: 'This was a preventable tragedy' says lawyer

WASHINGTON (SBG) — At least 5 lawsuits have been filed following the devastating collapse of the Champlain Towers South. Attorney Jeffrey Goodman from law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky is representing the family of Harold Rosenberg, a condo resident who is currently missing. The Rosenberg family has filed a negligence lawsuit against the condo association.
Lincoln, CATahoe Daily Tribune

FBI warns of phone-scam calls in region

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento Field Office is warning the public to be on alert for a phone scam involving unsolicited calls received from someone claiming to represent the FBI. In June 2021 the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a Lincoln resident who suffered a financial...
Public SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Daughter of Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader Sentenced in Washington DC on Kingpin Related Charges

The daughter of the leader of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for willfully engaging in financial dealings with Mexican companies that had been identified as specially designated narcotics traffickers by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (OFAC).
Posted by
ATReporting

Three Women and An Army Lt. Colonel in One Relationship- Lt. Colonel Exposed in Massive Cheating Scandal

Ft. Eustis Lt. Colonel, Kane Mansir, is under investigation for engaging in a cheating scandal that implicated several women, including a pregnant woman and his legal wife. The stunning accusations came to light after several social media posts were made about the subject. Chelsea Curnutt, who goes by the Instagram handle @chelseaclately, details her astonishment over the betrayal in several posts on her account.
Public SafetyCrescent-News

Steve Chapman - Bail reform and violent crime

The Fourth of July is an occasion for the reading of the Declaration of Independence. But a better project might be the reading of the Constitution, a document that many Americans revere without fully understanding. Among this group are many police officers, even though they take an oath to uphold...
Public HealthWZZM 13

Reports: Alleged fake COVID vaccine scam in India used saltwater

An estimated 2,500 people in India who thought they were getting the COVID-19 vaccine were given salt water instead as part of an alleged widespread, moneymaking scam, according to multiple reports. CBS News reports 14 people have been arrested in the investigation and a private hospital has been cordoned off....
Public Safetydecrypt.co

Brazilian ‘King of Bitcoin’ Busted for Alleged $300 Million Fraud

Cláudio Oliveira was arrested in Brazil. Authorities also confiscated cash, cars, and crypto wallets. Brazilian Federal Police have dismantled a cryptocurrency scheme that allegedly skimmed at least 1.5 billion Brazilian reais (about $300 million) from over 7,000 victims. After a nearly three-year investigation, authorities were able to gather enough evidence...
Economycryptopolitan.com

Doctor Bitcoin may bag jail sentence for money laundering

Hopkins who operates illegal crypto scheme to get jail time. Mark Alexander Hopkins, popularly called Doctor Bitcoin, has been found guilty and sentenced to jail for operating an illegal cash-to-crypto scheme. Doctor Bitcoin confessed that he allowed criminals to exchange fiat to Bitcoin illegally. Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. Attorney...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
Accidentswmleader.com

2 more Florida condo collapse victims ID’d

Florida officials identified two more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Saturday, as search-and-rescue operations were suspended ahead of a planned building demolition and tropical storm. Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81, were identified Saturday, a day after their remains were recovered, Miami-Dade County Police said. Cattarossi, a photographer...
Worldu.today

Bitcoin Gang Has Its Luxury Cars Seized by Brazil Police

Brazil’s Federal Police on Monday seized luxury cars, jewelry, and bags of cash that belonged to a money-laundering gang in Curitiba, Paraná, according to a report by Brazilian newspaper O Globo. Ads. The criminals managed to embezzle 1.5 billion reals ($295 million) with the help of cryptocurrencies. The operation, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy