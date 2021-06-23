Antivirus Software Creator John McAfee Found Dead in Prison
The creator of the McAfee antivirus software, John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona. The 75-year-old's passing was first reported by the El Mundo newspaper and later on Reuters. Mcafee's death was confirmed by the jail's medical team and a government official who told The Associated Press today. The Catalan Department of Justice has stated that McAfee's Cause of Death was likely Suicide, according to reports.