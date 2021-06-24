Bulletin board - Orange 06/24/2021

Before the end of the school year, Moreland Hills Elementary School second-graders studied force and motion, culminating with the annual Pinewood Derby Race. Students designed their own cars and had to make the decision on whether or not to add weights to their vehicles, knowing that forces change the motion of an object. Second-grade teachers helped the students understand how gravity, friction, pushes and pulls, weight and a streamlined design can affect the force and motion of the cars. Students learned how to apply this knowledge to their derby race.