Vader Immortal Gets Special PSVR Physical Release

cgmagonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is now available as a physical release for the PSVR. It also comes as a special edition, with developer ILMxLab packing a number of bonuses exclusive for PSVR players. The disc includes all three episodes of Vader Immortal, along with physical postcards showing off the game’s art.

www.cgmagonline.com
