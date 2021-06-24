Bulletin board - Chagrin Falls 06/24/2021

First-grade students at Gurney Elementary School earned awards for their work in the Center for Responsive Schools’ (CRS) Fly Five Social Emotional Learning Program. CRS is a nonprofit educational development organization that is dedicated to developing high-quality services for students and educators. They organized the Fly Five Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Creative Lab Challenge to promote social and emotional learning while offering various prizes to the students who participate and the educator who submits the work.