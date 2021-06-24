Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Study analyzes housing prices, supply and demand

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released a study calling for a dire, “once-in-a-generation” response to a housing shortage. The study, Housing Is Critical Infrastructure: Social and Economic Benefits of Building More Housing, written by members of Rosen Consulting Group, was remarkable, as it brought together some of the housing industry’s most recognized observers, who lent their particular expertise to bear on a seemingly intractable problem: There are now anywhere from 5 to 6.8 million housing units (including single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and rental units) missing from housing inventory.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Housing Affordability#Public Housing#Rosen Consulting Group#Moneywatch#Americans#Nar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Las Vegas, NVpvtimes.com

Heated housing market shows signs of cooling down

After months of heated activity, homebuyers across the country are pulling back amid rising prices, new reports show — and it’s no different in Las Vegas. Nationwide, the pace of homebuilders’ sales last month fell 5.9 percent from April to the slowest rate in a year, according to a report Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Housing Metrics Point to Worsening Affordability

Most Americans who hope to purchase a home in the coming months face a dilemma. Low inventory and other factors have led to increased home prices and unaffordability. Thus many house hunters wonder if things will improve or become more difficult for the buyer in approaching months and even years.
House RentMotley Fool

Rents for Single Family Homes Are Soaring

It's costing tenants more money than ever to rent a standalone home. Ask anyone who's trying to buy a home these days, and you'll hear that it's really difficult. That's due in part to a lack of inventory, but also to competitive mortgage rates that are fueling buyer demand and causing home prices to rise.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Homes Selling for 2.3% Above List Price

As a result of sales on the decline, the active supply of homes for sale has crept up 5% from the 2021 low in mid-March. However, with home prices still at record highs, homes continue to spend less time on the market, as fierce bidding wars continue to drive prices above their listing price.
Real EstatePosted by
CNN

The hot housing market is heading for a cooling off period

Mark Zandi is chief economist of Moody's Analytics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Who would have thought that when the pandemic struck last spring that single-family housing would go on such a stellar run? Not me. But housing has been on a tear. Home sales, homebuilding and especially house prices have surged.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Price Appreciation Lowers Affordability: Buy While You Can!

Rapid price appreciation for homes is driving declines in affordability, despite increased levels of income and low mortgage rates. April 2021 RHPI shows a 0.7% increase in the price of homes since last month and a 7% increase from the year prior. Median household income increased 5.3% from last year...
Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Top 30 Arizona cities for increase in home values

We’ve all read the headlines about the increase in home values across the country — Arizona in particular. But 28 Arizona cities have seen an increase in typical home value in excess of 20 percent over the last year. El Mirage leads the state with a 28.3% one-year increase in...
Real Estatenahbnow.com

New Home Prices Squeeze Buyers Out of the Low End

New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, combined with recent NAHB survey data, show that home buyers in the bottom one-fourth of the market have been squeezed entirely out of the market for new construction due to a mismatch between actual prices of new homes and prices that buyers expect to pay.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Case-Shiller: Home Prices Continued to March Upward in March

U.S. home prices increased 1.5% on an adjusted basis in March compared with February and were up 13.2% compared with March 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Part of the reason for the dramatic year-over-year increase is because the economic impact of the pandemic on the...
Marketscommercialsearch.com

NAREIT’s Schnure Views CRE Market With Optimism

NAREIT's Senior Vice President of Research and Economic Analysis offers insights into pricing, demand and potential for economic growth. Following NAREIT’s 2021 REITWeek event, Calvin Schnure, Senior Vice President of Research and Economic Analysis, spoke with Matrix Senior Research Analyst Ben Bruckner about the outlook for inflation and the current macroeconomic environment, as they relate to real estate and REITs.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Housing cost headaches shift to the rental market

The past year has been a headache for would-be home buyers who dealt with quickly-rising prices and a shrinking number of options. That buyer squeeze now seems to be easing; and the housing headache is shifting to the rental market. Rising vacancy rates during the pandemic led to stagnant or...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Demand for affordable housing in Syracuse is 'unprecedented'

After a brutal homicide in Skyline Apartments, ongoing health and safety concerns in the building were highly publicized, and the conversation about affordable housing took center stage. Tenants in the Skyline Apartments are some of many across the city living on fixed incomes with few housing choices. One resident said...
Teller County, COGazette

Shortages of lumber and other resources continue to plague real estate market in Teller County, elsewhere

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles about real estate in Teller County. The first one talked about the high prices of homes in addition to the lack of inventory. In the second, the county assessor talked about the increase in home valuations. This article looks at the cost of materials such as lumber for those who want to start from scratch.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Builders Look for Lumber Alternatives as Price Soars

Prices for existing and newly built homes have been increasing rapidly since the housing market began to rebound after the pause created by the pandemic in early spring 2020. One big culprit for newly built homes: the rising cost of lumber. Lumber prices were up 340 percent in May 2021 compared to May 2020, adding an average of nearly $36,000 to the cost of building a new home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Real Estateinsider-voice.com

More homeowners are becoming homeowners with accessory housing units

Many things have been in short supply during the coronavirus crisis, and that includes housing. When the country was blockaded, the Americans were on the move. The sudden shock caused a rebound in house prices. Even now, potential buyers continue to be shut out of the housing market as prices...
Real EstateHerald Community Newspapers

How Buyers and Sellers Feel About Today's Housing Market

(Family Features) In the hottest real estate market in a generation, homes are flying off the market at record pace, there’s fierce competition among buyers and there’s limited housing supply to meet growing demand. Many first-time buyers are wondering how they’ll be able to achieve their dreams of homeownership while...
Marketskeepingcurrentmatters.com

What To Expect as Appraisal Gaps Grow

In today’s real estate market, low inventory and high demand are driving up home prices. As many as 54% of homes are getting offers over the listing price, based on the latest Realtors Confidence Index from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Shawn Telford, Chief Appraiser at CoreLogic, elaborates:. “The...