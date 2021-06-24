A Father's Lasting Legacy

Yes, Sara and I are reading my new devotional book together, and though it feels a bit weird, we are enjoying how God is freshening in our hearts those realities he’s been inviting us to embrace for over twenty-five years. This is from June 26, a reminder that following him is the only way to discover what our hearts long for most. We are so easily distracted by the manipulations of others or the lure of following another human rather than him. Following him is the way to fullness and the church he is gathering from all over the world.