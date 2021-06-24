Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Both Ohio State women’s track and field standout Anavia Battle and former Buckeye men’s gymnast Alec Yoder earned spots for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics with qualifying events on Saturday. Battle qualified by finishing third in the 200-meter dash finals in the Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Her time of 21.95 seconds was a personal best. Meanwhile, event winner Gabby Thomas posted a time of 21.61, which was a record for trials, and second-place finisher Jenna Prandini ran the race in 21.89 seconds. That’s three Buckeyes on the women’s U.S. Olympic Track & Field team:Adelaide Aquilla – Shot PutAnavia Battle – 200 MetersChristina Clemons – 100 HurdlesCongratulations to our Olympians! pic.twitter.com/4BBhP2C879 — Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) June 27, 2021 Battle holds the OSU school record for the 200-meter dash, and she joins shot putter Adelaide Aquilla and hurdler Christina Clemons in representing the Scarlet and Gray at the Summer Games. Ohio State women’s track had only produced two…