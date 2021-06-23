Free Virtual Play about Gender Creativity for Young Children
Join us Friday, June 25th at 10:00am for Habitot Children’s Museum’s presentation of the Pineapple Project, an original virtual play about gender creativity, and each child’s freedom to be who they are! For you and your child ages 3-8 (though siblings older and younger definitely enjoy the show as well!) to broaden the gender conversation and validate each child’s identity. Register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/158001202851.sf.funcheap.com