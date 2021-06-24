Cancel
Champlin, MN

Your Boat Club officially approved for Champlin operations

By Sam Johnson sam.johnson@apgecm.com
 4 days ago

After weeks of discussion and various resident opinions, Your Boat Club is soon ready to begin business in Champlin. At the June 14 Champlin City Council meeting, the council officially approved the agreement for Your Boat Club to operate at Mississippi Point Park for 2021. The details in the agreement are that YBC will operate in 2021 and the city will “evaluate the operations” after November to consider a second-year agreement in 2022.

