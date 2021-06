The Indians made a roster move ahead of Tuesday’s game. They recalled pitcher Eli Morgan and optioned Owen Miller to Columbus. Eli Morgan made his Major League debut with the Tribe on May 28, 2021 against Toronto. The weather conditions that day were some of the worst I’ve ever witnessed. The winds gusted over 50 mph at times and sheets of rain gusted across the field. Morgan only pitched 2.2 innings allowing eight hits, giving up six runs and striking out one. He didn’t use the weather to make any excuses for his performance. However, the wind and rain would pose a challenge for a veteran let alone a young pitcher.