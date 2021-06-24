Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greeley; Valley The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greeley County in central Nebraska East central Valley County in central Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ericson, or 17 miles northeast of Ord, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Greeley and Spalding around 1245 AM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH