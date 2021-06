The Waukon softball team won two of its six games played this past week, saving its best for last in posting those wins in the Lady Indians’ final competition date of a fairly busy week. Still in search of their first win in Northeast Iowa Conference play this season, the diamond Tribe came close once again in falling at Oelwein Monday, June 7 by just a 13-11 result, but then fell victim at home to Decorah in a doubleheader Wednesday, June 9 by scores of 21-1 and 11-0, both in five innings. The softball Indians finished their week at the Riceville Tournament Saturday, June 12, winning two of three games played, including victories over St. Ansgar, 7-4, and Riceville, 9-3, but also falling to Hudson by a 4-3 result.