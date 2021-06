Mo Farah will not be able to defend his 10000m Olympic title at the upcoming Tokyo Games after missing the qualifying standard of 27 minutes 28 seconds at the British Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester. The distance double winner at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, Farah struggled through the last three-and-a-half kilometers of the race before crossing the line in 27:47.04, nearly 20 seconds outside the required mark.