Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Pride Month: 'I pretended to be straight to learn how to surf'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should have been a fun surfing break in Morocco. But Frazer Riley spent the trip having to hide who he really was. And he decided he was going to do something about it. Born into a family of watersports enthusiasts, Riley had spent his childhood holidays chasing the waves - and felt a trip abroad with his boyfriend was the perfect time to learn how to surf properly.

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf Culture#Pride Month#Gay Men#Queer Surf Club#Lgbtq#Queer Surf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILconciergepreferred.com

How to Celebrate Pride This Month!

After a year in hibernation, the LGBTQ+ community and allies are beyond excited to have Pride events happening this month! With so much built-up anticipation, it’s sure to be a an amazingly fun and high energy time at any one of these events. Pride in the Park is going to...
NFLwtatennis.com

Navratilova on Pride Month: 'I would urge people to just be themselves'

Editor’s note: For four decades now, Martina Navratilova has been proud to say who she is. Shortly after becoming a United States citizen in 1981, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion revealed her sexuality in a New York Daily News story. Clearly, she was ahead of her time. Has the world caught up? Recently, Navratilova sat down to discuss June’s LGBTQ Pride Month.
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

How Artist, Editor and Curatorial Coordinator Jordan King Is Observing Pride Month

This Pride Month, FASHION is giving space to local LGBTQ2S+ voices in the creative community to share what it means to them — and how they’ll be celebrating. As a multi-disciplinary artist, makeup artist, and the curatorial coordinator, communications manager and editor at Montreal’s Never Apart cultural centre, Jordan King has a professional obligation to be in the know. But her innate curiosity and personal quest to pursue what lies beyond the mainstream is what makes King so good at these many jobs.
MusicClimbing

Pride Hasn’t Always Been Easy: How I Learned to Accept Myself As A LGBTQ+ Climber

This article is free and was first published on Gymclimber.com. At Climbing and Gym Climber we publish thousands of articles a year and you can access all of them with an Outside+ membership, and you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Published since 1967, Ascent is climbing’s premier edition, with the finest writing, illustrations and photography the sport has to offer. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a subscription to Outside magazine, an ad-free online experience, a Gaia GPS Premium membership, and more. Please support us by joining today.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

History of Women’s Surfing Set Straight

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
New York City, NYuabblazermedia.com

A booklist for Pride Month

As we all learn how to live in a post-pandemic world after having vaccines, Pride Month is going in full force after having to be on a smaller scale due to shutdowns last summer. Whether you find yourself at parades and festivals or being more comfortable staying home, we’ve got a list of books to help you celebrate the month.
Educationava360.com

This is how you learn Persian in 6 months!

??? https://bit.ly/2Tq4eXg Click here to be able to speak Persian in 6 months from now with a huge 45% OFF!. With our 6 Month Challenge, you get up to 45% OFF and we’ll teach you the language in 6 months with bite-sized audio and video lessons by real teachers. So...
Societywaukeepubliclibrary.org

Pride Month Reads

Detransition, Baby and Memorial back-to-back in May, I figured I should keep reading recent LGBTQ+ books and write some reviews for Pride Month. (We should pay attention to LGBTQ+ voices all year, of course, but the timing happily worked out like this.) I read The House in the Cerulean Sea next, and then I read One Last Stop as soon as it came out June 1. This is in no way a complete list of all the great LGBTQ+ titles that have been published in last 18 months – there are many – but these are the four books about LGBTQ+ people that have recently captivated me.
Swimming & SurfingPopular Mechanics

How To Get Started in Surfing

For all the great mystique surrounding surfing, it’s actually not that hard to ride a wave. On a huge board, in the right conditions, with a decent instructor, most people will get to their feet the first day. And it feels amazing—like sliding across the kitchen floor in your socks, only the floor is the ocean, and you’re walking on water.
Sportsvoticle.com

Learn to Surf 101

Surfing can be one of the most rewarding and exhilarating sports to learn. However it can also be the most challenging. Once you have your board and wetsuit, it's best to learn the pop up before you start paddling out to catch your first wave. Learning the pop-up now, before you head out to sea, can save you hours of disappointed failures. To learn the pop-up, first place your board on the sand and lie down on your stomach. It will be the same position you would be in when you are paddling out at sea. Be start surfing that you feet are touching the end of the board. Next take a good notice of how the nose of the board is angled. It needs to level, this helps to show you your weight distribution for the type of board you are on. If your nose is pointed up you need to move further up on the surfboard. If you nose is pointed down into the sand, you need move further back. Once the nose is level make a quick mental not about where you are on the surfboard. This is absolutely vital and will save you hours of trail and error out on the water. The majority of newbies find it very difficult to stand up on the water because they are already laying on their board in a unstable position. Once you have figured out the best position to be on the board, place your arms palms down near the sides of the board directly under your shoulders. It should fell as if you are about to do a actual push up.
Corning, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Corning Pride hosts car event for Pride month

Members of the LGBTQIA community gathered in celebration of Pride in Corning on Saturday by attending a car pride event hosted by Corning Pride. Attendees decorated their vehicles with bright colored balloons, ribbons, signs and banners riding together towards Market Street. Many businesses on Market Street honored pride month after...
Swimming & Surfingvoticle.com

Learn How to Synthesize Age - How Old Is Too Old to Know Surfing?

There is not any argument that surfing can be a rigorous sport, which takes a level of fitness a little higher compared to the typical couch potato, however there are lots of aspects to take into account in the event that you are looking at learning how to surf at an age away from own youth. You never have to be Kelly Slater to begin to learn how to surf, but leaning toward Kelly than couchpotato will undoubtedly help. Fitness is an essential part of keeping up a great connection with your surfing passion, but since you learn and practice, your fitness may also improve. Additional factors to consider when determining whether to provide it a go would be:
Sadiq KhanTelegraph

How I learned to resist the rise of the ‘cyclo-terrorists’

Those of you just emerging from your homes after 15 months, blinking into the light, are in for a shock. The streets of our towns and cities have been taken over by louts. I don’t mean unruly teens in tracksuit bottoms and football tops, brandishing zombie knives. I mean Mamils: middle-aged men in Lycra.
Societyoaklandlibrary.org

June is LGBTQI+ Pride Month!

Looking for something to read during Pride month? We have many new titles to keep you reading throughout the month and year(s). There's plenty to enjoy in these new novels, poetry and short story collections and memoirs written by LGBTQI+ authors representing a range of experiences and voices. Happy Pride!
Societyworkcast.com

Pride Month at WorkCast

Pride Month is coming to a close and we wanted to share with you how WorkCast has been working to celebrate and reflect. About 12 months ago, we recognized that as we grew as a company, we needed to put in the work to ensure we are growing the right way, and that is with diversity, equity, and inclusion at our core.