With great freedom comes great responsibility

The so-called “social district” allowing residents and tourists to drink outside of bars in downtown Alpena will open soon. As reporter Steve Schulwitz documented recently, backers of the proposal have not won over everyone. While many business owners think the district could help bring traffic downtown and business through their doors, others worry about liability, about tipsy customers damaging products, and about the potential for uncomfortable situations if retailers that don’t allow drinking have to ask someone with a drink to leave.