Debate on controversial Indonesian central bank bill to be delayed, say lawmakers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament will push back deliberating a bill seeking to widen the central bank’s mandate until at least the end of 2021, as other legislation is prioritised, lawmakers on a commission overseeing the process told Reuters. Lawmakers have been considering revisions to Bank Indonesia’s (BI) role since...

