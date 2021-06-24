Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

American Barber and Beauty Academy in Reading growing despite pandemic

By Evan Jones ejones@readingeagle.com @E_RJones on Twitter
Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the American Barber and Beauty Academy, July 2020 was a milestone month. The ribbon was cut on the academy's new location at 733 Lancaster Ave., an expansion from the original American Barber Academy building on Morgantown Road. It was the first business to open at Lancaster Avenue Plaza, a project by developer Alan W. Shuman to convert the former A.W. Golden Cadillac dealership into a neighborhood shopping center.

www.readingeagle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Business
Reading, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Reading, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbers#Accreditation#Beauty Academy#The American Barber#American Barber Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Hair Care
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...