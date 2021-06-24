American Barber and Beauty Academy in Reading growing despite pandemic
For the American Barber and Beauty Academy, July 2020 was a milestone month. The ribbon was cut on the academy's new location at 733 Lancaster Ave., an expansion from the original American Barber Academy building on Morgantown Road. It was the first business to open at Lancaster Avenue Plaza, a project by developer Alan W. Shuman to convert the former A.W. Golden Cadillac dealership into a neighborhood shopping center.www.readingeagle.com