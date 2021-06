SRINAGAR: Terrorists are behind the two explosions at Jammu Air force station and they targeted Indian flights and helicopters. However, the target went awry. One blast caused damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. Two sustained minor injuries. There was no damage to any equipment, said the IAF. — Meantime, two have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. They were nabbed from Satwari area near the air force station. The authorities refused to divulge more details of them. Security agencies suspect that the attack was carried using drones. However, no drones were found on the radar. Security agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Top sources say the possibility of using a drone for an attack cannot be ruled out.