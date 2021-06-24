ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES
Area residents are invited to Salem Preservation’s gathering at 7 p.m. July 1 at Kast Iron Soda Works, 420 E. State St. Upcoming and ongoing projects will be topics of discussion. The Aug. 7 Deluxe Salem Garden Tour, Lost Neighborhoods of Salem, Century Homes, First Ladies, July 25 joint summer picnic with newly formed East State Street Preservation Group and the ongoing Historic Reilly Project are some of the items on the agenda. For information on Salem Preservation, visit Facebook.com/Salem Preservation.www.salemnews.net