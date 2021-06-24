Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OH

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

Salem News Online
 5 days ago

Area residents are invited to Salem Preservation’s gathering at 7 p.m. July 1 at Kast Iron Soda Works, 420 E. State St. Upcoming and ongoing projects will be topics of discussion. The Aug. 7 Deluxe Salem Garden Tour, Lost Neighborhoods of Salem, Century Homes, First Ladies, July 25 joint summer picnic with newly formed East State Street Preservation Group and the ongoing Historic Reilly Project are some of the items on the agenda. For information on Salem Preservation, visit Facebook.com/Salem Preservation.

www.salemnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Salem, OH
Government
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wellsville, OH
City
East Palestine, OH
Salem, OH
Society
City
East Liverpool, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pets#Salem Preservation#Kast Iron Soda Works#Century Homes#First Ladies#Historic Reilly Project#Plus#Super Hero#Ems#Angels For Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...