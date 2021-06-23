Butler County Tribune-Journal and Clarksville Star

This week’s Dale and Dullard will be interrupted by a more somber article, that was inspired by a piece of mail received at the office. The letter, conveniently did not come with a name associated to it, but as discussed in a previous article about “a society of complainers” (point proven), that is the way things work today. It was also very vague and did not point out anything specifically, except the size of the photos in the paper. Not sure if you’ve seen the past few issues, but they have been full of gigantic pictures with which one can feast their God-given eyes upon with gladness. I’ve also uploaded hundreds of pictures online, and they can be viewed by going to Facebook and using an index finger to click a button, or simply drag your digit across your glowing screen. The letter mentioned that “his column is not being read.” So, maybe nobody is actually reading these words right now…and if you are, consider yourself among the few, and the privileged. The Bible says in Matthew 7: 13-14, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” Although, I have to add that I have received many compliments via phone call, emails, comments on Facebook and I have had people visit the office to say “thanks.” Apparently, they aren’t reading it though, which is a bit concerning since they must be fibbing. But then again, there are at least three different columns on any given week, so who knows what this mysterious scribe was referring too. I will share my favorite quote from the letter, “If he can’t come up with anything better than that silly thing – he is in bad shape – ridiculous!!!!” Yes, there were four exclamation marks, and it was hardly legible, so I hope I haven’t disparaged the efforts by misquoting something. Additionally, after the words “silly” and “ridiculous” appeared, I could only surmise that the cunning quill-driver was alluding to the much-beloved “Dale and Dullard.” And if so, then he/she/they are spot on! You get it! And also, how do you know it’s “silly” and “ridiculous” …unless you read it?