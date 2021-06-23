Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, IA

Butler County Tribune-Journal and Clarksville Star

butlercountytribune.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Dale and Dullard will be interrupted by a more somber article, that was inspired by a piece of mail received at the office. The letter, conveniently did not come with a name associated to it, but as discussed in a previous article about “a society of complainers” (point proven), that is the way things work today. It was also very vague and did not point out anything specifically, except the size of the photos in the paper. Not sure if you’ve seen the past few issues, but they have been full of gigantic pictures with which one can feast their God-given eyes upon with gladness. I’ve also uploaded hundreds of pictures online, and they can be viewed by going to Facebook and using an index finger to click a button, or simply drag your digit across your glowing screen. The letter mentioned that “his column is not being read.” So, maybe nobody is actually reading these words right now…and if you are, consider yourself among the few, and the privileged. The Bible says in Matthew 7: 13-14, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” Although, I have to add that I have received many compliments via phone call, emails, comments on Facebook and I have had people visit the office to say “thanks.” Apparently, they aren’t reading it though, which is a bit concerning since they must be fibbing. But then again, there are at least three different columns on any given week, so who knows what this mysterious scribe was referring too. I will share my favorite quote from the letter, “If he can’t come up with anything better than that silly thing – he is in bad shape – ridiculous!!!!” Yes, there were four exclamation marks, and it was hardly legible, so I hope I haven’t disparaged the efforts by misquoting something. Additionally, after the words “silly” and “ridiculous” appeared, I could only surmise that the cunning quill-driver was alluding to the much-beloved “Dale and Dullard.” And if so, then he/she/they are spot on! You get it! And also, how do you know it’s “silly” and “ridiculous” …unless you read it?

butlercountytribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, IA
State
California State
County
Butler County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Butler County, IA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Fyi#Taliban#Arabic#Syrian#Rpg#Irc#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Qatar
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Tesla
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy